Finance
Search
TravelSee Inside Hilton’s New Low-Cost Hotel for Millennials
Tru by Hilton Market
AllerganDrug and Device Makers Shelled Out $8 Billion to Doctors and Hospitals Last Year
View of stethoscope on table in laboratory
HuluHBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Is Coming to Hulu
HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Live Concert And Q&amp;A With Composer Ramin Djawadi
EU tradeThe EU-Japan Trade Deal Is the Wake-Up Call Donald Trump Needs
EU - Japan Summit in Brussels
AIG

New AIG COO Promised a $15 Million Sign-On Bonus

Reuters
3:00 PM ET

American International Group's (aig) new global chief operating officer will receive an annual base salary of $1.25 million and a $15 million sign-on bonus, the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurer said in a filing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, AIG named Peter Zaffino, who until then headed Marsh & McLennan's brokerage business, to work alongside new Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault.

AIG named Duperreault, 70, as CEO in May, selecting a protégé of former CEO Hank Greenberg and an industry veteran known for his turnaround expertise.

Duperreault was CEO of Marsh & McLennan from 2008 to 2012, and Zaffino, 50, said in a statement that he had worked closely with him there.

Zaffino will lead AIG's daily operations in all countries, including Japan and Europe, as well as U.S. commercial field operations, AIG said.

The sign-on bonus, in exchange for compensation Zaffino would have received from Marsh, includes options to buy 1 million shares of AIG stock, which will vest subject to various terms during a seven-year period, according to the filing.

Zaffino is also eligible for short-term and long-term annual incentive bonuses, in addition to his $1.25 million base salary, AIG said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE