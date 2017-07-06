Energy
Search
solar eclipseWant to See the Solar Eclipse? Book Your Hotel Yesterday
UberUber Enables Tipping for Drivers Across the U.S. and Canada
Uber financing
QualcommQualcomm Goes for Apple’s Jugular, Seeks iPhone Import Ban
Supporters Rally At Apple Stores Against Government Interference Into iPhones
public healthWhy Trump’s Surgeon General Nominee Is Winning Rare Bipartisan Praise
HIV Outbreak Indiana
Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway’s Energy Unit Is Buying Utility Company Oncor

Reuters
3:53 PM ET

Berkshire Hathaway's energy unit is nearing a deal to buy utility company Oncor, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but could be announced as soon as Thursday, according to the WSJ report.

Berkshire Hathaway was among the leading bidders for Energy Future Holding Corp's Oncor Electric Delivery, Bloomberg had reported in July last year.

Power producer NextEra Energy (nee) had also bid for Energy Future Holdings' 80% stake in Oncor for $18.4 billion.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

However, Texas regulators in May this year nixed NextEra's deal, saying it was not in public interest.

Energy Future had filed for Chapter 11 in April 2014 after it failed to meet its debt obligations as electricity prices weakened.

Neither Berkshire (brk.a), nor Oncor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE