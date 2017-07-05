Entertainment
Search
DataVolvo Bets Big on Electric Cars. Drivers Still Show Most Interest When Gas Prices Are High.
A charging station for electric cars. To fight the 'war on
VolvoWhat Volvo’s Electric Car Ambitions Mean for Tesla
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSERED
On LeadingHow to Deal With Doubters, According to One Fortune 500 CEO
MSNBC

‘Morning Joe’ Viewership Ratings Skyrocket After Trump Tweets

Krishna Thakker
6:00 PM ET

MSNBC's Morning Joe viewership ratings soared last week after Donald Trump attacked the show's hosts through tweets.

According to Nielsen Ratings, 1.66 million people watched Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski the day after the tweets, a record viewership for the the news show. That's almost a 70% increase compared to its usual audience. The previous viewership record for the show was the day after Trump was elected into office, Bloomberg reported.

Morning Joe usually averages 896,000 viewers, coming in second to Fox News Channel's morning show, according to Bloomberg. On Friday, MSNBC show surpassed Trump's favorite show, Fox and Friends in viewership. Even Trump himself tweeted he watched Morning Joe on Friday.

Scarborough and Brzezinski were friendly with Trump during his presidential campaign, and the president even offered to officiate their wedding, according to Vanity Fair. But the hosts have become increasingly critical of him, which may have resulted in Trump calling them "Psycho Joe" and "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" in multiple Twitter attacks over a span of several days.

In May, MSNBC's prime time weekday ratings for 25-to-54-year-olds beat out Fox and CNN for the first time in 17 years, per Nielsen.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE