International
Search
Korean peninsulaU.S. Calls for Global Action After North Korea Tested an ICBM
NKOREA-SKOREA-KIM-MISSILE-DIPLOMACY
Real EstateGreystar Fund to Acquire Monogram in $3 Billion Deal
Greystar
IllinoisIllinois Governor Vetoes Budget Plan That Includes $5 Billion Tax Increase
Illinois Legislature
courtsProsecutors Seek Gag Order for ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli
Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli On Trial For Securities Fraud
A model of a innovative street-straddling bus called Transit Elevated Bus is seen after a test run in Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province, China
A model of the Transit Elevated Bus after a test run in Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province, China, Aug. 3, 2016.  China Stringer Network/REUTERS
China

Arrests Made as China’s ‘Straddling Bus’ Project Looks More and More Like a Giant Scam

Joseph Hincks
Jul 04, 2017

Remember China's "straddling bus" that was supposed to arc over two lanes of traffic and carry hundreds of commuters above the congestion below?

The project—which garnered international attention when it was shown at various trade fairs in 2016—was officially junked last month. Now, police in Beijing have launched an investigation and arrested 32 people for illegal fundraising, as speculation mounts that rather than China's next ambitious transit solution it was never much more than an elaborate investment scam.

The BBC reported Tuesday that among those arrested was Bai Zhiming, CEO of the Hebei-based Transit Elevated Bus Company (TEB), which was responsible for implementing the project. Zhimming, it noted, is also the founder of a peer-to-peer financing company called Huaying Kailai Asset Management. The 31 others arrested: all Zhimming's employees there.

For more on capital raising in China, watch Fortune's video:

TEB's promoters had reportedly promised investors returns of 12% on the project—not an outlandish figure considering China's P2P lending industry averaged returns of 13.3% in 2015, according to Bloomberg.

But there were other giveaways: at 16 feet high, and 26 feet wide, the bus seemed liable to tip over. The prototype was too high to pass underneath most urban bridges but too low to clear much of the traffic that it was supposed to straddle. Critics questioned whether it would be able to take corners or bear the weight of its passengers.

After the prototype's first test run all other tests were halted. The model used in the test was the same as that presented in 2010, when the idea was first pitched publicly: for all the investment, it appeared, no technical progress had been made.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE