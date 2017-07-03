International
Search
TeslaElon Musk Just Said When the Tesla Model 3 Is Coming
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: July 3
GermanyGermany’s Ruling Coalition Is Pledging to Achieve Full Employment by 2025 in Its Election Platform
GERMANY-POLITICS-KOHL-FUNERAL
QatarSaudi Arabia and its Allies Have Given Qatar Two More Days to Accept Their List of Demands
QATAR-SAUDI-DIPLOMACY
TOPSHOT-ITALY-G7-SUMMIT-TAORMINA
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7 on May 26, 2017 in Taormina, Sicily. Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
Korean peninsula

Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe Say They Will Increase Pressure on North Korea

Reuters
12:15 AM ET

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan ese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirm ed in phone talks that they would step up pressure on North Korea in cooperation with South Korea, a Japan ese government spokesman said on Monday.

The bilateral talks were aimed at confirm ing close cooperation among the United States, Japan and South Korea before a Group of 20 summit meeting to be held in Hamburg, Germany, later this week, the spokesman said.

Trump was also scheduled to talk by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House said on Saturday.

Trump held a summit with Xi in April. The U.S. president has been focused on trying to work with China to ratchet up pressure on North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which are a threat to the United States and allies South Korea and Japan .

He met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on Friday, and is slated to hold bilateral meetings with Xi, Abe and Moon at the G20 summit.

After the talks with Moon, Trump said the United States was renegotiating what he characterized as a "rough" trade deal with South Korea agreed to five years ago by his predecessor, Barack Obama. He also reiterated that an era of "strategic patience" over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs had ended.

For more on North Korea, watch Fortune's video:

Despite the tough rhetoric, it remains unclear how Trump will find a way forward on North Korea, which is working to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the United States.

Trump has recently taken a tougher line with China about Beijing's need to rein-in North Korea.

On Sunday, a U.S. warship sailed near a disputed island in the South China Sea claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam in an operation meant to challenge the competing claims of all three nations, a U.S. Defense Department official said.

The USS Stethem, a guided-missile destroyer, sailed within 12 nautical miles of Triton Island, part of the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the official said.

It was the second "freedom-of-navigation operation," or "fonop," conducted during the presidency of Donald Trump , following a drill in late May in which a U.S. warship sailed within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built up by China in the South China Sea.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE