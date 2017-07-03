Travel
Search
CaterpillarThe IRS Thinks It’s on to Something in Its Caterpillar Probe
Caterpillar's 1st Quarter Profit Rises 45 Percent
Cyber SecurityWorld’s Biggest Shipper Back Online After Massive Cyberattack
U.S. Trade Gap Unexpectedly Surged In May As Oil Prices Climbed
EurozoneEurope’s Economy Is Humming Again — With One Exception
Emmanuel Macron - Theresa May meeting
Powassan VirusThis Tick-Borne Virus Could Be Worse Than Lyme Disease
Chicago Mayoral Candidates Vote, Campaign On Election Day
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 22: Chicago mayoral candidate Rahm Emanuel leaves an "L" train station after greeting commuters during a campaign stop February 22, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. Residents of Chicago go to the polls today to select a replacement for Mayor Richard Daley who has decided not to run after governing the city for the past 22 years. Emanuel, who is considered the front runner, needs more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Scott Olson Getty Images
Subway

Chicago’s Mayor Wrote an 800-Word Subtweet About New York’s Subway Problems

Lucinda Shen
8:54 AM ET

A recent subway derailment and piling train delays in the world's financial center has turned into state of emergency, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In response to New York City's woes, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel pointed toward his own city's subway system—the nations second most frequented—as an example of what a well-maintained subway system should look like.

In an op-ed published in the New York Times on Monday, Emanuel noted that while the L, Chicago's transit system, is 125 years old, 85% of its passengers are still satisfied with it.

"How have we done it? First, we put reliability ahead of expansion," Emanuel wrote. "We focused relentlessly on modernizing tracks, signals, switches, stations and cars before extending lines to new destinations."

The wording of Emanuel's op-ed echoes criticism frequently lobbed against New York and its subway issue. Namely, experts have said that New York politicians have favored starting new projects rather than maintaining old ones, as ribbon cutting looks more impactful on a resume than upkeep of an existing piece of infrastructure.

Chicago is currently undertaking a $8.5 billion modernization for its trains. In two years, roughly 40 stations will be new or reconstructed, while half of the tracks will be new, Rahm wrote.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE