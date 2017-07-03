Search
Cyber Security

Five Days After Petya, the World’s Biggest Shipper Is Back to Normal

Geoffrey Smith
8:28 AM ET

Five days after the 'Petya' virus struck businesses across the globe, the world's biggest shipping company said it has got all its systems back online.

"Today we can finally reopen our key applications," Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk said in a statement.

The company, which handles one in seven containers shipped globally, said it expects to have all its 1500 applications fully functional within a week.

Read: Global Shipping Giant Maersk Is Reeling From the Ransomware Fallout

Maersk had already started to take online bookings again on Friday, and had resumed container deliveries at its major ports, but client-facing operations only returned to normal on Monday.

About 90 percent of world trade is transported by sea, with ships and ports acting as the arteries of the global economy. Ports increasingly rely on communications systems to keep operations running smoothly, and any IT glitches can create major disruptions for complex logistic supply chains. The outage at Maersk left exporters and importers alike completely in the dark as to the whereabouts of their cargoes, while ports were unable to accept new arrivals.

Read: Police Suggest Petya Ransomware Attack Was a Distraction

Maersk's port operator APM Terminals said on Sunday that all terminals had resumed operations and that it would continue to increase productivity and available services. The Maasvlakte II terminal in Rotterdam would be able to make import deliveries starting Monday, it said.

"We can, with great certainty, say that we have never experienced anything like this and therefore we are extremely excited to have achieved a milestone in the journey to be back fully online," Maersk said in the statement. "We are humbled by the number of people who have offered their help, and the flexibility shown has been tremendous."

