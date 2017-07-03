Autos
Search
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: July 3
GermanyGermany’s Ruling Coalition Is Pledging to Achieve Full Employment by 2025 in Its Election Platform
GERMANY-POLITICS-KOHL-FUNERAL
Korean peninsulaDonald Trump and Shinzo Abe Say They Will Increase Pressure on North Korea
TOPSHOT-ITALY-G7-SUMMIT-TAORMINA
QatarSaudi Arabia and its Allies Have Given Qatar Two More Days to Accept Their List of Demands
QATAR-SAUDI-DIPLOMACY
Tesla

Elon Musk Just Said When the Tesla Model 3 Is Coming

Aric Jenkins
2:08 AM ET

The release date for perhaps the world's most anticipated automobile has been revealed at last.

Elon Musk announced late Sunday on Twitter that the first production Tesla Model 3 vehicle is expected to roll out on Friday, with the electric car having "passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule."

The Tesla CEO had previously said the production version of Tesla's newest vehicle would be showcased in July. Musk unveiled the concept edition of the Model 3 in March 2016, prompting thousands of eager customers to place advance reservations for the car.

Musk's latest reveal came to a head after a Twitter user pleaded with the CEO to "have mercy" on Tesla fans.

"The speculation on the Model 3 final release date has to stop," the user tweeted at Musk on Friday.

"News on Sunday," Musk replied.

The Model 3 is being billed as a mid-range, consumer-friendly option and is Tesla's cheapest vehicle to date. The four-door sedan is equipped with autonomous, "autopilot" maneuvering and supercharging capabilities across Tesla's nationwide network of chargers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE