Energy
Search
QatarSaudi Arabia and its Allies Have Given Qatar Two More Days to Accept Their List of Demands
QATAR-SAUDI-DIPLOMACY
g20Angela Merkel Says Growth Must Be Inclusive, as Anti-Globalization Activists Descend on the G20 Summit
EU Leaders Meet Before G20 Summit
Donald TrumpTrump Wrestling Tweet is ‘Incitement to Violence’ Against Media, Say Critics
WWE Presents Wrestlemania 23
spaceChina’s New Rocket Just Failed After Launch
China's second heavy-lift carrier rocket blasts off
Puerto Rico Risks Historic Default As Congress Chooses Inaction
The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) building stands in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, April 29, 2016. Erika Rodriguez—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican Power Utility PREPA Files For Bankruptcy

Reuters
Jul 02, 2017

The Puerto Rico power utility PREPA, ladden with a $9 billion debt load, has filed for a form of bankruptcy, Puerto Rico's primary fiscal agent said on Sunday.

The Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF) said PREPA power had filed in the United States District Court of Puerto Rico for protection under Title III of the 2016 Puerto Rico rescue law known as PROMESA, which gave Puerto Rico and its agencies access to a workout process akin to U.S. bankruptcy.

"I believe that the Title III filing will provide PREPA the tools necessary to assure its uninterrupted operation and achieve a successful restructuring," said Gerardo Portela Franco, Executive Director of AAFAF

PROMESA was created to help Puerto Rico emerge from a crisis marked by $72 billion in debt, a 45 percent poverty rate on the island and insolvent public pensions. Some public entities, including Puerto Rico's central government itself, have already filed Title III cases.

For more about Puerto Rico's debt crisis, watch Fortune's video:

Puerto Rico's seven-member financial oversight board created under PROMESA had unanimously authorized a bankruptcy filing at a public meeting in San Juan on Friday, granting a request by Governor Ricardo Rossello.

The filing comes after nearly three years of restructuring talks between the utility and its creditors, and the unraveling of two separate deals

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE