Amazon’s Prime Day 2017 , coming July 11th , will feature deals from Amazon itself and from sellers that use its platform. If prior years are any indication, it will offer better deals than the Black Friday sales that follow Thanksgiving.

The deals analysis site BestBlackFriday.com has analyzed the deals offered on Black Friday and Prime Day in 2015 and 2016. They found that in 2015, 64% of Prime Day prices were better than comparable deals offered on Black Friday. In 2016, that percentage rose, with 77% of Prime Day deals being better than their Black Friday counterparts. Both years, about 10% of Prime Day deals tied equivalent Black Friday prices.

This doesn’t mean Prime Day has fulfilled Amazon’s promise of making Black Friday irrelevant , since even Amazon probably can’t match the breadth of deals offered by thousands of Black Friday retailers. But it does provide a major incentive for users to sign up for Amazon Prime. The $99 annual membership, a key piece of Amazon's broader strategy, is required to get access to Prime Day deals.

Amazon has already announced a few deals on its own services in advance of Prime Day, with the best probably being the chance to score four months of Amazon Music Unlimited , normally $7.99 a month, for just 99 cents. BestBlackFriday expects most Prime Day deals to be announced the day before the sale starts.