Tech
Search
FranceFrance Launches 2 New High-Speed Rail Lines
FRANCE-TRANSPORT-POLITICS-LGV-TGV-TRAIN
clean coalMajor ‘Clean Coal’ Project Put On Hold
Clean Air Regulations Impact Coal Burning Plants
Donald TrumpRepublican Operative Named Trump Staffers While Seeking Clinton Emails
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S.
LyftLyft Is Opening Hubs Across the U.S. to Assist New Drivers Within Hours
Lyft Amp
Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Day Will Have Better Deals Than Black Friday

David Z. Morris
2:27 PM ET

Amazon’s Prime Day 2017, coming July 11th, will feature deals from Amazon itself and from sellers that use its platform. If prior years are any indication, it will offer better deals than the Black Friday sales that follow Thanksgiving.

The deals analysis site BestBlackFriday.com has analyzed the deals offered on Black Friday and Prime Day in 2015 and 2016. They found that in 2015, 64% of Prime Day prices were better than comparable deals offered on Black Friday. In 2016, that percentage rose, with 77% of Prime Day deals being better than their Black Friday counterparts. Both years, about 10% of Prime Day deals tied equivalent Black Friday prices.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

This doesn’t mean Prime Day has fulfilled Amazon’s promise of making Black Friday irrelevant, since even Amazon probably can’t match the breadth of deals offered by thousands of Black Friday retailers. But it does provide a major incentive for users to sign up for Amazon Prime. The $99 annual membership, a key piece of Amazon's broader strategy, is required to get access to Prime Day deals.

Amazon has already announced a few deals on its own services in advance of Prime Day, with the best probably being the chance to score four months of Amazon Music Unlimited, normally $7.99 a month, for just 99 cents. BestBlackFriday expects most Prime Day deals to be announced the day before the sale starts.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE