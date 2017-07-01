Tech
Search
AmazonAmazon’s Prime Day Will Have Better Deals Than Black Friday
FranceFrance Launches 2 New High-Speed Rail Lines
FRANCE-TRANSPORT-POLITICS-LGV-TGV-TRAIN
Donald TrumpRepublican Operative Named Trump Staffers While Seeking Clinton Emails
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S.
LyftLyft Is Opening Hubs Across the U.S. to Assist New Drivers Within Hours
Lyft Amp
clean coal

Major ‘Clean Coal’ Project Put On Hold

David Z. Morris
1:38 PM ET

After running billions of dollars over budget and falling years behind schedule, an effort to generate power from gasified coal – part of the push for so-called ‘clean coal’ – was indefinitely suspended this week. The Kemper County plant, owned by Southern Company and its subsidiary Mississippi Power, will continue to operate using natural gas.

The immediate cause of the suspension was a move by regulators to block utility rate increases. Those increases would have funded continued development at the plant, which has experienced ongoing technical challenges. They would also have come at a time when natural gas prices are low and renewable energy prices are declining steadily.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The Kemper County coal-gasification effort was intended to use gasification and carbon capture techniques to generate energy from coal with far lower greenhouse gas emissions than a conventional coal plant. That idea underlay campaign promises from President Donald Trump to rejuvenate the U.S. coal industry.

But the project was already in deep trouble when Trump was making those promises. By July of last year, it was already well behind schedule and $4 billion over budget, and had used hundreds of millions of dollars in federal energy subsidies. The failures were attributed by some to mismanagement specific to the Kemper County project, but they nonetheless provide ammunition for skeptics of the clean coal concept itself.

The plant's operators say its future will hinge on decisions by the Mississippi Public Service Commission.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE