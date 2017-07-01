Travel
Search
AmazonAmazon’s Prime Day Will Have Better Deals Than Black Friday
clean coalMajor ‘Clean Coal’ Project Put On Hold
Clean Air Regulations Impact Coal Burning Plants
Donald TrumpRepublican Operative Named Trump Staffers While Seeking Clinton Emails
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S.
LyftLyft Is Opening Hubs Across the U.S. to Assist New Drivers Within Hours
Lyft Amp
FRANCE-TRANSPORT-POLITICS-LGV-TGV-TRAIN
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt—AFP/Getty Images GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT AFP/Getty Images
France

France Launches 2 New High-Speed Rail Lines

Reuters
2:01 PM ET

(RENNES, France) - France inaugurated two new high-speed rail lines on Saturday linking the capital to the western cities of Bordeaux and Rennes in what is likely to be the last launches of their kind for years as public cash becomes increasingly scarce.

The state-owned SNCF railway operator expects 35,000 passengers to use the new route to Bordeaux daily and 30,000 to use the line to Rennes.

Nearly eight billion euros ($9.1 billion) were invested in the stretch to Bordeaux while 3.4 billion euros went into the Rennes line, both under public-private partnerships, SNCF said.

While local politicians often fight hard to bring high-speed lines to their regions to boost jobs and activity, such projects have fallen out of favor with the central government due to the costs.

A 60-kilometer (37-mile) high-speed stretch is due to open at the end of the year in the south of France, but after that nothing major is in the works, with the government preferring to support instead high-use commuter lines.

With nearly 45 billion euros in debt, the SNCF capacity to finance major new projects is also now severely constrained by a rule taking effect this year limiting how much new debt it can take on as a function of its operating margin.

Budgetary pressure is also adding up for France's new government, which is due to announce a wave of spending cuts in the coming days after an audit found this week that the 2017 finances were overshooting targets.

The line to Bordeaux, which links up with existing high-speed rail lines in the central city of Tours, was financed under a unique public-private partnership that will see a consortium led by construction group Vinci operate it under concession for 50 years.

However, the price of usage has left the SNCF concerned and its president Guillaume Pepy told Le Monde newspaper it would lose 90 million euros on the line this year.

Despite the huge costs of high-speed lines, a study from the INSEE statistics agency found this year that they do bring significant economic activity, boosting companies' profitability and productivity.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE