New Facebook Feature Will Help You Find WiFi Wherever You Are

Facebook is expanding its "Find WiFi" feature, which will allow users to locate WiFi hotspots through the app, around the globe.

The feature was already rolled out in select counties, according to a release from Facebook . The social media company found that the addition helped serve travelers and people using their phones in areas with poor coverage.

"Wherever you are, you can easily map the closest connections when your data connection is weak," the release states.

The feature can be found under the "More" tab in the Facebook app. After selecting "Find WiFi," users can turn on the feature to see nearby hotspots.

According to Facebook , the hotspot locations are shared with the network by businesses. The expanded rollout of the feature began on Friday.