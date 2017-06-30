Finance
Search
MPWAll-Female Robotics Team From Afghanistan Denied U.S. Entry
Republic of Afghanistan Passport
DataThis Is How Many Americans Will See a $15 Minimum Wage By 2022
Fast-Food Workers To Rally In 230 U.S. Cities Seeking Higher Pay
raceAheadraceAhead Summer Reading List 2017
Inside The First Amazon.com Inc. Brick And Mortar Bookstore
July 4thThe 4th of July Is the Deadliest Holiday in America
Inside A U.S. Naturalization Ceremony As Hawaii Makes Case For Travel Ban Halt
The MetLife Inc. Building Ahead Of Earnings Figures
The MetLife Inc. headquarters building stands behind the Helmsley Building in New York, U.S., on Monday, May 2, 2016.  Michael Nagle—Bloomberg via Getty Images
MetLife

MetLife Is Close to Spinning Off These Big Businesses

Reuters
2:05 PM ET

MetLife on Thursday came a step closer to spinning off its U.S. retail life insurance and annuity business after the company's board of directors approved the plan, it said on Thursday.

The board set July 19 as the record date for the spinoff of Brighthouse Financial, with shares to be distributed on Aug. 4, subject to approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said. A record date is the day by which interested parties must own shares in order to participate in a corporate event.

MetLife (met) common shareholders will receive one share of Brighthouse Financial common stock for every 11 shares of MetLife common stock they own as of the close of business on July 19, assuming SEC approval, MetLife said.

The SEC's approval will be the last hurdle for MetLife to complete the Brighthouse spinoff. On Wednesday, Delaware insurance regulators approved Brighthouse's request to acquire key MetLife businesses operating in Delaware and do business in the state under the Brighthouse name.

Brighthouse Life Insurance Company, domiciled in Delaware, will have more than 2 million policies and annuity contracts in force and more than $220 billion in assets, the Delaware insurance regulator said on Thursday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE