Retail
Search
Star WarsAn R2-D2 Droid Used in ‘Star Wars’ Just Sold for $2.76 Million
Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher Memorial
BusinessAmazon Prepares for 30 Hours of Prime Day Deals
auctionsAndy Warhol’s First ‘Selfie’ Sells for $7.7 Million
Contemporary Exhibition Press Preview At Sotheby's, London
UberUber Was Just Sued Over Lack of Wheelchair-Accessible Cars
First ever wheelchair-accessible factory-built car debuts on ADA Anniversary.
mergers

Walgreen Scraps Rite Aid Deal and Will Instead Buy 2,200 Stores for $5 Billion

Phil Wahba
8:37 AM ET

Walgreens Boots Alliance (wba) won't be buying smaller rival Rite Aid (rad) after all.

With the deadline looming to win a regulatory approval that seemed unlikely for the $9.4 billion deal, first announced almost two years ago, Walgreens said on Thursday it was scrapping the planned acquisition of Rite Aid as a whole and would instead simply buy 2,186 Rite Aid stores, or about 45% of its fleet, three distribution centers, and related Rite Aid inventory for $5.175 billion.

The news sent Rite Aid shares down 21% in premarket trading. But WBA rose 5%, suggesting investors were relieved that the company was dropping the difficult deal.

The original plan's death is a stunning setback for WBA CEO Stefano Pessina, a European dealmaker who built up Alliance Boots before its acquisition by Walgreens Co a few years ago, and then took the reins though his company had been the smaller of the two. Pessina had announced the Rite Aid deal only three months after becoming CEO and while Walgreens and Alliance Boots were still integrating.

The idea of the deal was to help build up Walgreens' prescription business to better compete with CVS Health (cvs) and vastly expand its store footprint at a time CVS was improving its stores and getting ready to take over Target's (tgt) pharmacy business. Filling prescriptions is about 70% or so of each company's U.S. retail sales.

Walgreens, which operates about 8,000 U.S. stores, had proposed to sell off hundreds of stores to regional rival Fred's (fred) to mollify regulators, but many media reports suggested the Federal Trade Commission was not convinced that the plan would do enough to preserve competition. (Last night, office suppliers retailer Staples (spls) said it was being bought by private equity firm Sycamore Partners, a year after its own mega deal to buy smaller rival Office Depot failed to win over regulators.)

The end of the deal leaves Rite Aid in a difficult spot. The debt-laden, struggling drugstore had seen in WBA a white knight. As for Fred's, the deal would have turned the small Southern chain into more of a national player.

WBA will pay Rite Aid a termination fee of $325 million.

The new deal should close by year-end and WBA will start converting the Rite Aid stores into Walgreens stores, WBA said.

"It will allow us to expand and optimize our retail pharmacy network in key markets in the U.S., including the Northeast, and provide customers and patients with greater access to convenient, affordable care," Pessina said in a statement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE