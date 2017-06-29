MPW
Search
public healthHow Cyberbullying and Twitter Attacks Can Wreck Your Mental Health
Fortune 500Instagram Turns to Artificial Intelligence to Fight Spam and Cruel Comments
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
UberUber Has Made An Insane Number of Worldwide Trips
London Black Cab Drivers To Protest Over Uber Taxis
CybersecurityLaw Firm DLA Piper Reels Under Cyber Attack, Fate of Files Unclear
Blue world map on blue paper
Uber Releases Results Of Internal Sexual Harassment Investigation
An Uber car waits for a client in Manhattan. Photograph by Spencer Platt—Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Woman Sues Uber Claiming the Company Knew the Violent Past of the Driver Who Raped Her

Valentina Zarya
1:59 PM ET

A woman is suing Uber for ignoring a driver's violent history.

The victim, who is goes by “Jane Doe" in court documents, alleges that she was raped by an Uber driver named Yahkhahnahn Ammi in Kansas City, Mo. on January 28th, 2017. Doe says that during an Uber ride with Ammi, he persuaded her to exchange contact information so he could give her and her friends a ride home later. He reportedly drove an intoxicated Doe home, entered her house after claiming that he needed to use the bathroom, then raped her.

According to the suit filed on Tuesday, this was not Ammi's first violent incident while employed by Uber; a month before Doe was raped, Ammi allegedly “viciously assaulted” a woman he lived with in St. Louis, Mo.

The lawsuit alleges that the ride-hailing company was made aware of both incidents. The St. Louis-based victim filed domestic abuse charges against Ammi and a warrant was issued for his arrest. She submitted an incident report to Uber, which read:

“Your driver YAHKHAHNAHN ‘Yah’ Ammi assaulted someone badly 12/25/16!! He hurt the woman badly! He has a warrant out for his arrest. He is a scam artist his real name is Perrie D. Gibson born 8/21/79 or 78 it is not safe to allow your riders to ride with him!!”

According to Doe's suit, Ammi had previously been convicted of attempted first-degree murder " with intent to kill based on his participation in the beating of a 15-year-old boy." He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and served out an eight-year sentence.

Ammi was driving for Uber as recently as March 20th, 2017.

Subscribe to The Broadsheet, Fortune's daily newsletter about the most powerful women.

According to a Wednesday report, an Uber spokesperson told The Verge that the company had just received the complaint and declined to comment while the specifics were being reviewed. “What’s reported in the complaint is deeply troubling and something we take extremely seriously. We are reviewing the litigation,” the spokesperson said.

Fortune has reached out to Uber for comment and will update this story with any response.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE