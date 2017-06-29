Woman Sues Uber Claiming the Company Knew the Violent Past of the Driver Who Raped Her

A woman is suing Uber for ignoring a driver's violent history.

The victim, who is goes by “Jane Doe" in court documents , alleges that she was raped by an Uber driver named Yahkhahnahn Ammi in Kansas City, Mo. on January 28th, 2017. Doe says that during an Uber ride with Ammi, he persuaded her to exchange contact information so he could give her and her friends a ride home later. He reportedly drove an intoxicated Doe home, entered her house after claiming that he needed to use the bathroom, then raped her.

According to the suit filed on Tuesday, this was not Ammi's first violent incident while employed by Uber; a month before Doe was raped, Ammi allegedly “viciously assaulted” a woman he lived with in St. Louis, Mo.

The lawsuit alleges that the ride-hailing company was made aware of both incidents. The St. Louis-based victim filed domestic abuse charges against Ammi and a warrant was issued for his arrest. She submitted an incident report to Uber, which read:

“Your driver YAHKHAHNAHN ‘Yah’ Ammi assaulted someone badly 12/25/16!! He hurt the woman badly! He has a warrant out for his arrest. He is a scam artist his real name is Perrie D. Gibson born 8/21/79 or 78 it is not safe to allow your riders to ride with him!!”

According to Doe's suit, Ammi had previously been convicted of attempted first-degree murder " with intent to kill based on his participation in the beating of a 15-year-old boy." He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and served out an eight-year sentence.

Ammi was driving for Uber as recently as March 20th, 2017.

According to a Wednesday report, an Uber spokesperson told The Verge that the company had just received the complaint and declined to comment while the specifics were being reviewed. “What’s reported in the complaint is deeply troubling and something we take extremely seriously. We are reviewing the litigation,” the spokesperson said.

Fortune has reached out to Uber for comment and will update this story with any response.