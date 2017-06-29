Yes, Microsoft Is Buying This Cloud Monitoring Startup After All

After months of chatter about a deal, it turns out that Microsoft is, in fact, acquiring Cloudyn, a cloud management company based in Israel.

Talks between the two companies were reported in the Israeli press in April, but now the deal has been officially announced in a Microsoft blog by Jeremy Winter, a Microsoft director of product management. No terms were disclosed.

As Fortune reported back in April , six-year old Cloudyn offers software that businesses can use to monitor their use cloud computing resources from Amazon Web Services ( amzn ) , Microsoft, and Google ( goog ) . It also monitors clouds based on OpenStack technology.

In his post, Miller cited an unnamed Fortune 500 company that saw a 286% return on investment using Cloudyn's technology to boost efficiency.

It was unclear from the Microsoft ( msft ) blog post, which said Cloudyn's technology would become part of Microsoft's lineup, whether Cloudyn would continue to support non-Microsoft clouds. However, given that many Fortune 500 companies want to use more than one cloud provider , it would make sense for that multi-cloud focus to continue.

The Tel Aviv-based companyhad raised just over $20 million from investors including Carmel Ventures , Titanium Investments and RDSeed.

Cloudyn—and a handful of other companies including RightScale, CloudHealth Technologies, Cloud Cruiser, and Cloudability—all claim to help businesses track cloud spending. Newvem , another contender in this arena, was acquired four years ago by Datapipe .

Note: (June 29, 2017 10:04 a.m. ET) This story was updated to add information about Cloudyn funding.