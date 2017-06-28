What is the Highest Paying Job in Your State?

This article originally appeared on Monster.com.
If you want to make a lot of money (and really, who doesn’t?), your job title and location are two major factors that contribute to a high salary. Fact is, some jobs in certain places just pay better than others.
Where should you live and what job should you do if you want to make money like a boss? Glad you asked! Recently, cost information website howmuch.net researched the highest paying jobs in each state, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And get this: They’re all health care jobs.
In fact, only eight jobs appear on the list: orthodontist, pediatrician, surgeon, internist, anesthesiologist, physician, maxillofacial surgeon, and gynecologist.
Overall, anesthesiologists in Kansas are earning the highest salary, averaging $287,410 per year, with other Midwestern states, including surgeons in Nebraska averaging $285,640 per year, and anesthesiologists in North Dakota averaging $285,190 per year, cracking the top five.
To see the highest paying job in your state, find your state and click through the list of jobs below.
Alabama: Orthodontist
Alaska: Pediatrician
Arizona: Surgeon
Arkansas: Internist
California: Anesthesiologist
Colorado: Physician
Connecticut: Pediatrician
Delaware: Surgeon
Florida: Anesthesiologist
Georgia: Surgeon
Hawaii: Anesthesiologist
Idaho: Surgeon
Illinois: Orthodontist
Indiana: Surgeon
Iowa: Anesthesiologist
Kansas: Anesthesiologist
Kentucky: Surgeon
Louisiana: Anesthesiologist
Maine: Surgeon
Maryland: Anesthesiologist
Massachusetts: Maxillofacial surgeon
Michigan: Surgeon
Minnesota: Surgeon
Mississippi: Pediatrician
Missouri: Orthodontist
Montana: Gynecologist
Nebraska: Surgeon
Nevada: Anesthesiologist
New Hampshire: Physician
New Jersey: Surgeon
New Mexico: Surgeon
New York: Anesthesiologist
North Carolina: Surgeon
North Dakota: Anesthesiologist
Ohio: Anesthesiologist
Oklahoma: Surgeon
Oregon: Surgeon
Pennsylvania: Anesthesiologist
Rhode Island: Surgeon
South Carolina: Surgeon
South Dakota: Anesthesiologist
Tennessee: Anesthesiologist
Texas: Anesthesiologist
Utah: Pediatrician
Vermont: Anesthesiologist
Virginia: Orthodontist
Washington: Orthodontist
West Virginia: Physician
Wisconsin: Surgeon
Wyoming: Physician