Job Advice

What is the Highest Paying Job in Your State?

Lily Martis,Monster
7:00 PM ET

This article originally appeared on Monster.com.

If you want to make a lot of money (and really, who doesn’t?), your job title and location are two major factors that contribute to a high salary. Fact is, some jobs in certain places just pay better than others.

Where should you live and what job should you do if you want to make money like a boss? Glad you asked! Recently, cost information website howmuch.net researched the highest paying jobs in each state, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And get this: They’re all health care jobs.

In fact, only eight jobs appear on the list: orthodontist, pediatrician, surgeon, internist, anesthesiologist, physician, maxillofacial surgeon, and gynecologist.

Overall, anesthesiologists in Kansas are earning the highest salary, averaging $287,410 per year, with other Midwestern states, including surgeons in Nebraska averaging $285,640 per year, and anesthesiologists in North Dakota averaging $285,190 per year, cracking the top five.

To see the highest paying job in your state, find your state and click through the list of jobs below.

Alabama: Orthodontist

Alaska: Pediatrician

Arizona: Surgeon

Arkansas: Internist

California: Anesthesiologist

Colorado: Physician

Connecticut: Pediatrician

Delaware: Surgeon

Florida: Anesthesiologist

Georgia: Surgeon

Hawaii: Anesthesiologist

Idaho: Surgeon

Illinois: Orthodontist

Indiana: Surgeon

Iowa: Anesthesiologist

Kansas: Anesthesiologist

Kentucky: Surgeon

Louisiana: Anesthesiologist

Maine: Surgeon

Maryland: Anesthesiologist

Massachusetts: Maxillofacial surgeon

Michigan: Surgeon

Minnesota: Surgeon

Mississippi: Pediatrician

Missouri: Orthodontist

Montana: Gynecologist

Nebraska: Surgeon

Nevada: Anesthesiologist

New Hampshire: Physician

New Jersey: Surgeon

New Mexico: Surgeon

New York: Anesthesiologist

North Carolina: Surgeon

North Dakota: Anesthesiologist

Ohio: Anesthesiologist

Oklahoma: Surgeon

Oregon: Surgeon

Pennsylvania: Anesthesiologist

Rhode Island: Surgeon

South Carolina: Surgeon

South Dakota: Anesthesiologist

Tennessee: Anesthesiologist

Texas: Anesthesiologist

Utah: Pediatrician

Vermont: Anesthesiologist

Virginia: Orthodontist

Washington: Orthodontist

West Virginia: Physician

Wisconsin: Surgeon

Wyoming: Physician

