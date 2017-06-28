What is the Highest Paying Job in Your State?

If you want to make a lot of money (and really, who doesn’t?), your job title and location are two major factors that contribute to a high salary . Fact is, some jobs in certain places just pay better than others.

Where should you live and what job should you do if you want to make money like a boss? Glad you asked! Recently, cost information website howmuch.net researched the highest paying jobs in each state, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And get this: They’re all health care jobs.

In fact, only eight jobs appear on the list: orthodontist, pediatrician, surgeon, internist, anesthesiologist, physician, maxillofacial surgeon, and gynecologist.

Overall, anesthesiologists in Kansas are earning the highest salary, averaging $287,410 per year, with other Midwestern states, including surgeons in Nebraska averaging $285,640 per year, and anesthesiologists in North Dakota averaging $285,190 per year, cracking the top five.

To see the highest paying job in your state, find your state and click through the list of jobs below.

Alabama: Orthodontist

Alaska: Pediatrician

Arizona: Surgeon

Arkansas: Internist

California: Anesthesiologist

Colorado: Physician

Connecticut: Pediatrician

Delaware: Surgeon

Florida: Anesthesiologist

Georgia: Surgeon

Hawaii: Anesthesiologist

Idaho: Surgeon

Illinois: Orthodontist

Indiana: Surgeon

Iowa: Anesthesiologist

Kansas: Anesthesiologist

Kentucky: Surgeon

Louisiana: Anesthesiologist

Maine: Surgeon

Maryland: Anesthesiologist

Massachusetts: Maxillofacial surgeon

Michigan: Surgeon

Minnesota: Surgeon

Mississippi: Pediatrician

Missouri: Orthodontist

Montana: Gynecologist

Nebraska: Surgeon

Nevada: Anesthesiologist

New Hampshire: Physician

New Jersey: Surgeon

New Mexico: Surgeon

New York: Anesthesiologist

North Carolina: Surgeon

North Dakota: Anesthesiologist

Ohio: Anesthesiologist

Oklahoma: Surgeon

Oregon: Surgeon

Pennsylvania: Anesthesiologist

Rhode Island: Surgeon

South Carolina: Surgeon

South Dakota: Anesthesiologist

Tennessee: Anesthesiologist

Texas: Anesthesiologist

Utah: Pediatrician

Vermont: Anesthesiologist

Virginia: Orthodontist

Washington: Orthodontist

West Virginia: Physician

Wisconsin: Surgeon

Wyoming: Physician