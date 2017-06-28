Tech
Search
TelevisionThis Brilliant Video Explains the Entire ‘Silicon Valley’ Opening Sequence
Whole FoodsWhat We Know about the Amazon and Whole Foods Shopper
US-AMAZON-WHOLEFOODS-MERGER-RETAIL-FOOD-ECOMMERCE
ObamacareThe Senate Health Care Bill Isn’t Really Dead. Here’s How It Could Still Pass.
Mitch McConnell
Job SearchThe Top Data Skills You Need to Get Hired
Inside The LA Tech Job Fair As Jobless Claims in U.S. Rise To Four-Week High Amid Holiday
Clay Bavor introduces the Daydream View VR headset during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco
Clay Bavor, VP of Virtual Reality for Google, introduces the Daydream View VR headset during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco. Beck Diefenbach — Reuters
Fortune 500

Google Is Experimenting With Virtual Reality Advertising

Jonathan Vanian
5:36 PM ET

There aren't many people currently using virtual reality yet, but that doesn’t mean Google isn’t looking at how to advertise to them.

Google debuted a new project Wednesday that’s exploring ways to show online ads in virtual reality. The new project is part of Google’s Area 120 workshop that the company is using for its employees to quickly test new ideas to see if they can become actual products.

It makes sense that Google is exploring advertising in VR, considering the search giant derives the bulk of its revenue from online ads. Google is also pitching the experiment as way for developers to eventually make money building VR apps, besides just selling them online, according a blog post.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

According to an animated GIF created by Google (goog), the VR ad prototype resembles a small cube with corporate logos adorned on all sides. By either clicking on the cube or staring at it long enough, people can trigger the cube to generate a small screen above that shows a video ad, sort of like a small clown might burst out of a jack-in-the-box toy.

Google’s work on VR ads is still early in development, so it’s unlikely people will see similar ads emerge in virtual worlds. The company is currently seeking developers to test the project via the Google cardboard headset, Daydream VR platform, and the Samsung Gear VR headset.

For more about technology and finance, watch:

Google did not reveal if versions of its VR ads would work on competing VR platforms, like Facebook’s (fb) Oculus Rift headset, the HTC (htc) Vive headset, or Sony's (sne) Playstation VR.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE