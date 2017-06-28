Tech
Search
Apple6 Ways the iPhone Changed Everything
CybersecuritySecure Messaging App Telegram Concedes to Russia’s Registration Request
Telegram Messenger
Fortune 500Facebook’s Hate Speech Rules Make ‘White Men’ a Protected Group
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
Health CareWarren Buffett Calls the Republican Health Plan the ‘Relief for the Rich Act’
Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2
Fortune 500

Microsoft Windows XP Spotted Aboard the U.K.’s Newest War Ship

Barb Darrow
2:16 PM ET

A state-of-the-art British aircraft carrier on its maiden journey apparently has some computers onboard running Windows XP—an aged version of Microsoft's PC operating system.

The Guardian spotted what appeared to be XP screens running aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth, which launched Monday from the Rosyth shipyard in Scotland.

This is not an academic matter. Old versions of software are notoriously vulnerable to cyber attacks. The WannaCry ransomware cyberattack, which took down the U.K.'s National Health Service and other organizations last month, targeted machines running various older versions of Windows.

Related: Everything You Need to Know About the Latest Ransomware Attack

And XP is indeed old. It debuted in 2001, and Microsoft (msft) stopped issuing updates and fixes for it in April 2014. The company made an exception to that rule when it posted a security update to the software in response to the WannaCry attack.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The $4.5 billion aircraft carrier, which accommodates a crew of 1,000 and up to 40 aircraft, is the latest and greatest of Royal Navy's fleet.

Related: Microsoft Patches Older Versions of Windows

Reached for comment, a U.K. Ministry of Defense spokesman said via email that while the ministry does not comment on specific systems on its ships, it has "absolute confidence in the security we have in place to keep the Royal Navy’s largest and most powerful ship safe and secure. We take cyber security extremely seriously and the UK has doubled its cyber investment to £1.9 billion."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE