Finance
Search
iPhone 10th anniversaryIf You’d Bought Apple Stock When the iPhone Launched, Here’s How Much Richer You’d Be
Apple CEO Tim Cook revealing the last iPhone
Silicon ValleyIBM’s Supercomputer Thinks Elon Musk Is a Cautious CEO
Tesla Motors Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk Speaks At StartmeupHK Venture Forum
Berkshire HathawayWhy It’s a Good Idea For Warren Buffett to Become Bank of America’s Top Shareholder
"Becoming Warren Buffett" World Premiere - Red Carpet
Job AdviceWhat is the Highest Paying Job in Your State?
Surgeons performing open heart surgery
140320164122-blue-apron-620xa
Courtesy: Blue Apron
Blue Apron

A Guide to Buying Blue Apron Stock

Lucinda Shen
Jun 28, 2017

Blue Apron lovers can finally have a piece of the company that has saved them from planning many a meal.

The meal-kit company is finally going public Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, under ticker symbol "APRN." According to people with knowledge of the matter interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, the company has priced shares at $10 late Wednesday — valuing the company at about $1.9 billion.

That's at the lower end of its expected range of $10 to $11 a share, suggesting institutional investors just aren't as excited about the company as previously thought.

So should investors buy Blue Apron shares?

Some critics have voiced concerns about the company's heavy expenses, requiring $94 to acquire a single customer. Yet, each customer on average orders $57.23 worth of food each quarter. Amazon's $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods was also a punch in the gut, with some investors worrying that the e-commerce titan's push into grocery could make it much harder for Blue Apron to grow. On top of it all, the company is still unprofitable.

But there's also a more bullish case. The company's growth has been undeniable, with its revenue surging from just $77.8 million in 2014 to $795.4 million last year. It also has room for growth. Online sales make up just 1.2% of the overall $781.5 billion grocery market. Between 2017 and 2020, Blue Apron expects the segment to grow by 8.5% on a compound annual basis. Moreover, the stock now looks quite a bit cheaper if reports have it right.

So what time will retail investors be able to buy shares of the company?

Eager investors who don't think the doubters have it right should expect to see the stock trading on the exchange sometime between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m, though the markets will open as usual at 9:30 a.m. Snap for instance began trading at 11:19 a.m. when it debuted in March.

What's the stock price going to be?

Investors shouldn't expected to buy shares at $10 a piece. That price is the one quoted to institutional investors. Rather, Blue Apron's underwriters will spend Thursday morning pricing the company's shares at the lowest price at which stock sellers are willing to sell, and the highest price at which buyers are willing to buy it on the public markets — which is also why it doesn't begin trading at the market's open. In short, no one will know until the stock begins trading Thursday.

What does each stock get you?

Class A shares each entitled to a single vote — a relatively minimal level of voting power. Most of the power lies in the hands of executives like CEO Matthew Salzberg or investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners. These existing shareholders will hold about 98.1% of the voting power.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE