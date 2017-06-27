MPW
Search
job application tipsHow to Decipher a Job Description to Improve Your Chances of Getting Hired
Businesswoman working at computer in office
BlockchainVC Firm Homebrew Considering an ICO to Raise its Next Fund
TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2015 - Day 2
MalaysiaMiranda Kerr Hands Over $8.1 Million in Jewelry Linked to Corruption Case
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Sightings
Minimum WageThe Seattle Minimum Wage Study Is Utter B.S.
Businessman and woman waiting on sofa in lobby
lolostock—iStockphoto/Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

VCs Ask Female Entrepreneurs Different Questions—And They Get Less Money As A Result

Krishna Thakker
4:48 PM ET

We know female entrepreneurs get far less funding that their male counterparts—indeed, women received just 2% of all venture capital funding last year. And the funding gap has only widened, even the ranks of female founders and VCs continues to rise. Now, a group of researchers have brought us a step closer to understanding why that is.

According to a new study published by Harvard Business Review, at least part of the problem is how investors talk to entrepreneurs—or, to be more specific, the fact that talk to male and female entrepreneurs differently.

Related

European Commission Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager Interview At European Parliament
Most Powerful WomenMeet the Woman Who Just Hit Google With a $2.7 Billion Fine
Most Powerful Women
Meet the Woman Who Just Hit Google With a $2.7 Billion Fine

The researchers analyzed Q&As between 189 entrepreneurs (12% female) and 140 VC's (40% female) that took place at TechCrunch Disrupt in New York, an annual startup funding competition. While the academics describe all the startups involved as "comparable in terms of quality and capital needs," the male-led companies raised five times more funding than female-led ones. Why? One possible factor: The study found that men and women were asked different types of questions. In general, men got questions about potential gains and women were asked questions about potential losses. The researchers note that both male and female VCs followed this pattern.

Sign up: Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

According to their analysis, 67% of the questions asked to male entrepreneurs were promotion-oriented, focusing on hopes, achievements, advancement, and ideals, while 66% of the questions asked to female entrepreneurs were prevention-oriented, which faces concerns about safety, responsibility, security, and vigilance.

The researchers found a clear correlation between the types of questions an entrepreneur was asked and the amount of funding he or she received.

"Examining comparable companies, we observed that entrepreneurs who fielded mostly prevention questions went on to raise an average of $2.3 million in aggregate funds for their startups through 2017 — about seven times less than the $16.8 million raised on average by entrepreneurs who were asked mostly promotion questions"

They conclude that type of questions asked "completely explained the relationship between entrepreneur gender and startup funding."

This isn't the first time HBR has published a study on how gender-based language can impact funding. In a piece published in May, researchers looked at how Swedish government VCs talked about male and female entrepreneurs. They found the investors tended to describe young male entrepreneurs as "promising," whereas young female founders were considered "inexperienced." Male entrepreneurs might be characterized as "cautious, sensible, and level-headed," while women got "too cautious and does not dare." Predictably, women-owned businesses in the country get just 13% to 18% of funding.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE