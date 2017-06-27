Trump to Nominate Textron Executive For Pentagon Acquisition Post

A model of Shadow M2 by Textron aircraft is displayed at the Singapore Airshow on Feb. 13, 2014 in Singapore.

A model of Shadow M2 by Textron aircraft is displayed at the Singapore Airshow on Feb. 13, 2014 in Singapore. Yuli Seperi—Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Textron Systems Chief Executive Ellen Lord for the position of under secretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lord, who must be confirmed by the Senate, would become the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer. In May, Trump proposed a budget that would boost Pentagon spending by $52 billion to $574.5 billion for fiscal year 2017.

Textron Systems Corp, a defense contractor, is a unit of Textron ( txt ) .

For more about Donald Trump, watch Fortune's video: