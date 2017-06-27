Retail
People Can’t Get Enough of Trader Joe’s Canned Wine

Lisa Fu
3:46 PM ET

Though beer and barbecue have always been an American pastime, wine is quickly making its way into the picture. Americans are falling in love with the drink, and they consumed a record 913 million gallons of wine in 2015 according to The Wine Institute.

Trader Joe’s, perhaps best known for inexpensive but high quality wines, is struggling to keep its new sparkling wine cans on the shelf, according to Business Insider. Simpler Wines, a 4-pack of sparkling canned wine sold for $3.99, proved to be immensely popular among consumers. When the drink initially debuted in April, they quickly sold out.

Simpler Wines picked up on the two popular wine trends, sparkling wine and canned wine. Once reserved for celebratory events, sparkling wine is becoming a popular drink for any occasion. Sparkling wine sales grew approximately 42% from 2010 to 2015 according to The Wine Institute.

Canned wine is a newer to the market, picking up popularity in the last two years or so. From 2015 to 2016, canned wine sales doubled. Canned wine becomes increasingly popular as it fulfills the consumer desire for cold, easy to carry, single-serve packaging according to Nielsen. In fact, The Daily Beast is calling canned wine “the drink of summer 2017.”

