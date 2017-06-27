Fortune Insiders
Search
MarijuanaMostly Young, Well-Educated Men Are Ordering Marijuana Delivery
Fortune 500Facebook Deletes 66,000 Hateful Posts Each Week
Facebook app
Grocery warsKroger CEO Says He’s Not Afraid of Amazon’s Whole Foods Deal
Customers pump gasoline at a Kroger gasoline station in the
ObamacareSenate GOP Leaders Delay Vote on Health Care Bill Until After July 4 Holiday
Senate Lawmakers Address The Media After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
Dozens of activists unfurled anti-Trump banners inside Trump
Dozens of activists unfurled anti-Trump banners inside Trump Tower in New York City on April 13, 2017. Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Commentary
muslim travel ban

How the Supreme Court Botched the Muslim Ban Ruling

Michael Price
2:34 PM ET

On Monday the Supreme Court handed down a preliminary ruling on President Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from Muslim-majority countries. The ruling is a mixed bag with something sure to disappoint everyone. The court partially upheld two lower court decisions that prevented the ban from taking effect on a temporary basis and agreed to hear the case in full this fall. But by that time, the court hinted, the whole case may be moot.

It was a mistake for the court to allow even part of the ban to go into effect, disregarding the harm that religious discrimination inflicts on Americans, not just Muslim visa applicants. But the ruling is also a loss for the Trump administration and a strong indication that the justices are skeptical that the ban serves a legitimate national security purpose.

Related

Supreme Court Travel Ban
trump travel banWhat the Supreme Court’s Trump Travel Ban Ruling Means for People From the 6 Affected Countries
trump travel ban
What the Supreme Court’s Trump Travel Ban Ruling Means for People From the 6 Affected Countries

The Supreme Court’s ruling partly lifted the injunction on the ban, allowing the Trump administration to ban immigrants from six predominantly Muslim countries, but only if they do not claim a “bona fide relationship” with someone in the U.S., such as a family member, employer, or school. Trump supporters may be tempted to view this as a victory, but it is nothing of the sort. It actually creates a complicated, fact-intensive test that must be applied on a case-by-case basis—the opposite of a blanket “ban” on Muslim applicants. And in order to arrive at that resolution, the court implicitly rejects the idea that a complete ban is necessary or can be justified on national security grounds. If the justices had believed that it was a necessary stopgap while the Trump administration revised its visa vetting procedures, then the court would likely not have continued to block just a part of it.

Nonetheless, opponents of the ban will not be totally happy with today’s decision either. The court split the proverbial baby by allowing the government to block visa applicants, including refugees, with no demonstrated connection to the U.S. That logic is baffling at best. First, refugees are not coming here because they have an aunt in Chicago; they are fleeing for their lives from war-torn counties, seeking safety and desperate to survive. Second, there is no reason to assume that would-be terrorists couldn’t find a way to claim some “bona fide” connection to the country. Third, the opinion ignores one of the primary arguments that moved lower courts: the harm inflicted on all Americans when the government sanctions religious discrimination. The First Amendment prohibits such policies because they fray the very fabric of America’s democracy, an injury that appears to have escaped the court’s careful consideration.

It is possible that the justices will take a different approach this October when they hear the case in full. More likely, however, the court will deem the case “moot” and avoid reaching those difficult issues entirely. The court hinted as much by ordering the parties to argue why the window for deciding the case has not already closed (the order only called for a 90-day ban, which would have expired on June 14). Indeed, by the time the court hears the case in full, every operational part of the executive orders at issue will have likely expired.

In the meantime, the court has created a big bureaucratic mess, requiring both government officials and visa applicants to document and decipher what counts as sufficient connection to the U.S., before considering whether someone is eligible to apply for an American visa at all. This new process, like the Muslim ban itself, has no obvious relationship to securing our borders or protecting national security. Even in its truncated form, the Muslim ban is nothing more than a discriminatory, political act that betrays our country’s history and values.

Michael Price is senior counsel of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE