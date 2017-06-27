Health
Healthcare

These Are the Best Children’s Hospitals in America

Laura Entis
11:19 AM ET

Boston Children’s Hospital tops the list of best over-all pediatric centers, according to an annual ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

The list breaks down the top 50 children’s hospitals in 10 pediatric specialities, including cancer, cardiology, heart surgery, diabetes, and gastroenterology. This year, 82 hospitals cracked the top 50 in at least one speciality.

The rankings were determined using a variety of data points, collected via clinical and reputational surveys sent to hospitals and physicians. Broadly, a hospital’s place on the list was based on its clinical outcomes (including survival and infection rates), coordination of care, and the amount and quality of care-related resources (such as nursing staff, and outpatient programs).

In addition to naming the best children’s hospital in individual specialties, the list also highlights 10 centers that deliver “high-quality care across multiple specialities.”

Below, the top center in each speciality.

Best overall hospital (U.S. News & World Report dubs this category “honor roll”): Boston Children's Hospital, which ranked No. 1 in five out of the 10 listed specialities.

Cancer: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis

Cardiology & Heart Surgery: Texas Children's Hospital

Diabetes & Endocrinology: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery: Boston Children's Hospital

Neonatology: Children's National Medical Center, Washington, D.C.

Nephrology: Boston Children's Hospital

Neurology & Neurosurgery: Boston Children's Hospital

Orthopedics: Boston Children's Hospital

Pulmonology: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Urology: Boston Children's Hospital

Check out the full list here.

