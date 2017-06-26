Tech
Search
LeadershipWhat College Grads Could Learn From My Former Intern
Term SheetJustin Caldbeck and Silicon Valley’s ‘Open Secrets’
Fortune 500Facebook Might Be Closer to Its Own Original TV Shows Than Expected
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
kellyanne conwayKellyanne Conway: People Who Lose Medicaid Coverage Can Get a Job
Candidates Tim Kaine And Mike Pence Hold The Vice Presidential Debate
Cybersecurity

Hoax Over ‘Dead’ Ethereum Founder Spurs $4 Billion Wipe Out

Jeff John Roberts
11:10 AM ET

The creator of the digital currency Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, died in a car crash and insiders are selling like crazy—or so said the headline. It soon became clear the news, posted to notorious troll site 4Chan, was fake but it still gave the price of the currency quite a jolt.

As Quartz reports, the hoax resulted in the overall market value of Ethereum to fall by around $4 billion after the news was posted on Sunday night. Here is a chart from Coindesk that shows what happened to the currency after that:

Coindesk 

Buterin himself took steps to quell the false rumors on Sunday night, posting a tongue-in-cheek picture on Twitter. The picture refers to a new use case for blockchain (the technology that underlies Ethereum) and cites a new piece of data from Ethereum to show he is still alive—it's like a geek's version of holding up today's newspaper.

Buterin's posting appears to have helped quell the sell-off that followed the fake headline about his death. But the whole episode shows how digital currencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin, which are already volatile, can be subject to market manipulation. (It's possible of course that someone posted the fake death headline as a mere prank—but the more likely explanation is the stunt was intended to move the market).

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

The death hoax came amid a rocky few days for Ethereum. Last week, a so-called "flash crash" saw the crypto-currency briefly plummet to ten cents on a major exchange, before bouncing back up to a price of over $300.

Ethereum, which has emerged this year as a serious rival to bitcoin, has been on a tear since early this year when it sold for only $10. (To get a better idea on what Ethereum is all about, check out my colleague Robert Hackett's magazine profile of Buterin from last summer.)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE