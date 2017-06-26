Leadership
Search
Health CareA Key Republican Just Came Out Against the Senate Health Care Bill
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee
CostcoOne Wall Street Analyst Thinks Costco’s Amazon Troubles Are Overblown
US-ECONOMY-COSTCO
Fortune 500Google, Microsoft Among 50 Companies Urging Court to Back Gay Workers
U.S. Supreme Court legalizes same-sex marriage nationwide
Virtual RealityTate Modern Uses Virtual Reality to Recreate Modigliani’s Early 20th Century Paris
A visiter tries a pair of HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles, during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei
Seattle Mayor Signs Bill Raising City's Minimum Wage To 15 Dollars An Hour
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray (C) signs a bill that raises the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour on June 3, 2014 in Seattle, Washington.  David Ryder/Getty Images
Minimum Wage

A New Study Has Some Bad News for Backers of a Minimum Wage Hike

Katie Reilly
Jun 26, 2017

Seattle's move a few years ago to gradually increase the local minimum wage to $15 an hour has caused low-wage workers to lose money due to reduced working hours, according to a new study.

The study by researchers at the University of Washington found that earnings for low-wage employees fell by an average of $125 per month in 2016 because the ordinance caused a 9% decrease in the number of hours worked. Meanwhile, hourly wages for low-wage jobs increased by about 3%, according to the study. The study was commissioned by the city itself and released Monday.

Seattle voted in 2014 to incrementally raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour, and several cities across the country are now preparing to raise their own minimum wages based on recent ballot measures. Seattle's policy increased the minimum wage to $11 in 2015 and then to $13 in 2016.

But another study about Seattle's minimum wage, released last week, reached different a conclusion. A team at the University of California, Berkeley looked specifically at the food services industry and found that, while wages increased, employment rates did not change significantly.

"Employment in food service, however, was not affected, even among the limited-service restaurants, many of them franchisees, for whom the policy was most binding," the Berkeley study said — a finding that is more consistent with past research on the minimum wage.

Neither study has yet been formally peer-reviewed, the New York Times reports.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE