Tech
Search
Fortune 500Barclays Is Creating a Fortune 500 Index for Investors
ANNUAL 500 FLAT
CEO DailyCEO Daily: Monday, 26th June
BrexitBritain PM Theresa May Strikes $1.3 Billion Deal to Get Northern Irish DUP Support for Government
General Election 2017 - Maidenhead Count And Declaration
BitcoinCan Bitcoin’s First Felon Help Make Cryptocurrency a Trillion-Dollar Market?
Cybersecurity

Russia Says Terrorists Use Telegram in Heightened Push Against the App

Reuters
7:34 AM ET

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday that the Telegram messaging app had been used by terrorists to plot atrocities on Russian soil, increasing pressure on the service days after the authorities accused it of violating Russian legislation.

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday it would block Telegram unless it handed over information about the company that controlled Telegram, something it said Telegram had so far refused to do.

The FSB, the successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, added to that pressure on Monday, releasing a statement which said Telegram provided "terrorists with the opportunity to create secret chat rooms with a high degree of encryption."

The FSB said a suicide bomber who blew himself up on the St. Petersburg metro on April 3, killing at least 15 people, had used Telegram to plan the attack with his accomplices, and that it was the most widely used app of its kind by terrorists operating on Russian soil.

Writing on social media, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Monday that the communications regulator had also asked his company to hand over the keys to allow the security services to decrypt user messages in order to catch terrorists.

Durov said the demand violated the constitutional right to keep correspondence secret and was also technically impossible. If Russia banned Telegram, he said terrorists would simply switch to Telegram's many competitors which also offered end-to-end encryption.

"If you want to defeat terrorism by blocking stuff, you'll have to block the Internet," wrote Durov.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE