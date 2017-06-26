Tech
Search
LeadershipWhat College Grads Could Learn From My Former Intern
Term SheetJustin Caldbeck and Silicon Valley’s ‘Open Secrets’
CybersecurityHoax Over ‘Dead’ Ethereum Founder Spurs $4 Billion Wipe Out
Fortune 500Facebook Might Be Closer to Its Own Original TV Shows Than Expected
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
fortune logo icon
Term Sheet

Exclusive: Red Ventures Acquires Choose Energy

Erin Griffith
11:07 AM ET

Digital advertising company Red Ventures has acquired Choose Energy for less than $100 million, Fortune has learned.

It’s a somewhat unusual pairing at first glance. Red Ventures is a Fort Mill, S.C.-based online-to-offline advertising company. In 2015, private equity firms Silver Lake and General Atlantic invested $250 million into the business, valuing it at more than $1 billion. Last year the company raised an $800 million credit facility, presumably to finance acquisitions.

Meanwhile Plano, Texas-based Choose Energy operates website offering cost-comparison service tools for energy usage. The company raised $25.7 million in venture funding from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, BlueScape Resources, NGEN Partners, and angel investors. The company was profitable with “double digit millions” of revenue, a source said. Choose Energy had received inbound buyout interest earlier this year due to its position in the connected home category, and as a result, initiated a sale process.

Sources argue that Choose Energy fits in with Red Ventures' combination of online marketplaces and single brand websites. The company has been quietly amassing a portfolio of products, which sources compared to that of Internet conglomerate IAC.

Choose Energy's investment from Kleiner Perkins came from the firm’s green investment arm, which has $1 billion under management. The firm is currently in the midst of spinning off that effort into a new firm called G2VP. The firm has held a first close on its first fund, which has a target of $275 million.

Kleiner Perkins and Silver Lake declined to comment on the deal. Representatives from General Atlantic, Choose Energy and Red Ventures did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE