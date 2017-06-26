Tech
Google Earth Heads to the Classroom With National Geographic and PBS

Jonathan Vanian
2:05 PM ET

Google continues to make inroads into the classroom.

The search giant said Monday it created ten educational experiences based on its popular Google Earth program that lets people explore places in the world through satellite imagery.

Several organizations like the National Geographic Society, PBS Education, HHMI Biointeractive, and Mission Blue partnered with Google (goog) to create the new education projects, wrote Google for Education marketing manager Melissa Horwitz in a blog post.

In one of the projects designed by PBS Education, students can view a guided tour of various French explorers in the 17th Century that helped map out North America’s diverse waterways, like the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River.

In another project created with the National Geographic Society, students can accompany journalist Paul Salopek on his 21,000 mile walk retracing the steps of the first humans who ventured out of Africa to settle down in various places throughout the world.

All of the educational projects were created using Google’s Voyager tool that lets for educators and other organizations build similar experiences using Google Earth, Horwitz wrote.

