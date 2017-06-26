MPW
A Female Officer Just Led Buckingham Palace’s Changing of the Guard for the First Time

Madeline Farber
5:26 PM ET

A female infantry officer led the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London for the first time ever on Monday.

Megan Couto, 24, a Canadian captain, led her unit "The Patricia’s" (formally known as the Second Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry) into the ceremony, according to the Associated Press.

“I’m just focusing on doing my job as best I can and staying humble,” Couto told the AP. “Any of my peers would be absolutely delighted to be captain of the queen’s guard and I’m equally honored.”

Couto's unit was invited to Britain to mark the 150th anniversary of Canada's confederation, the AP reports.

Aside from its historical significance, Couto's role on Monday was noteworthy because the role of Mounting The Queen's Guard usually falls to the British Army's Household Division, which is a male-dominated infantry division, according to the AP.

