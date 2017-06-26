MPW
An Australian Senator Made Breastfeeding History. Again

Madeline Farber
4:35 PM ET

Australian Senator Larissa Waters has made history by breastfeeding in Parliament. And it's not her first time.

While addressing her fellow lawmakers last week, Waters breastfed her daughter during her speech, People reports. That made her the first woman in Australian parliament to give a speech while breastfeeding, according to BuzzFeed. This after she became the first Australian politician to breastfeed her child in Parliament in May.

Waters, 40, was moving forward a motion that would help coal miners, as black lung disease has been on the rise. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Waters said that she had to breastfeed at that moment because “black lung disease is back among coal miners in Queensland and Alia was hungry."

“First time I’ve had to move a Senate motion while breastfeeding! And my partner in crime moved her own motion just before mine, bless her,” she tweeted shortly after.

Follow FORTUNE