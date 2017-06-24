Last week we pondered the mysterious disappearance of Anbang Insurance Group chairman Wu Xiaohui, who transformed an obscure Chinese auto insurance dealership into a multibillion dollar financial colossus—marrying the granddaughter of Deng Xiaoping, palling with Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and pocketing trophy properties like the Waldorf Astoria along the way.

Wu is still missing. It's widely assumed that he's in the custody of Chinese authorities who are grilling him on corruption charges. This week, though, it became clearer than ever that Wu's removal is part of a broader effort by China's leaders to crackdown on overseas investment and head off what some see as a potential " Lehman moment " for China's economy.

On Thursday, we learned from a flurry of reports (including in the Wall Street Journal , Financial Times and Bloomberg ) that the China Banking Regulatory Commission has ordered the nation's largest lenders to conduct a sweeping reassessment of their exposure to Anbang and three other conglomerates: HNA Group, Fosun International and Dalian Wanda Group.

The focus of the reviews, according to the reports, is to determine whether debts held by the four firms pose a "systemic risk" to China's financial system. News of the probes sent a chill through markets. China's domestic exchanges tanked Thursday, erasing gains from an announcement earlier in the week that Chinese shares will be added to the benchmark MSCI equity index.

The composition of the CBRC's corporate "Gang of Four" speaks volumes. The companies are among China’s most flamboyant overseas acquirers. Together they have purchased nearly $57 billion worth of foreign assets over the past five years, more than 15% of total overseas investments by Chinese firms, according to Dealogic.

Anbang's Waldorf purchase was one of a dozen global deals culminating in a $14 billion bid (later retracted) for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide. HNA grabbed a 10% stake in Deutsche Bank and and a 25% stake in the Hilton Hotel Group. Dalian Wanda Group snapped up AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest cinema operator, then bought Hollywood's Legendary Entertainment for $2.6 billion. Fosun owns Club Mediterranee and Cirque du Soleil.

The four conglomerates originated in different sectors, but their underlying business model is the same: cultivate powerful allies in the Communist Party; use those relationships to win regulatory and property concessions; gather investment from friends, family and other proxies of party elites into a murky, unregulated private holding company; borrow heavily from state-owed banks and other sources to finance prodigious growth plans; invest as aggressively as possible in stock and property overseas as a hedge against slower growth in China and the risk of a weaker Chinese currency.

That model afforded founders and their privileged backers an efficient way to exploit the fundamental contradictions in China's capital control policies. Beijing remains unwilling to let the renminbi trade freely on global currency markets. Chinaese nationals are, at least in theory, limited to a foreign exchange quota of no more than $50,000 per year. At the same time, though, party leaders have declared as a national policy goal that Chinese companies must " go global " and compete with Western multinationals in foreign markets.

And so, for the past decade, large corporations like Anbang, HNA, Fosun and Wanda were permitted—and even encouraged—to invest billions overseas. As long as they stayed in the good graces of the party elite and could plausibly portray their investments as being in the national interest, regulators mostly turned a blind eye to who owned what, what they were buying and how they were funding their expansion.

No more. As China's growth show signs of cooling and the Communist Party prepares for its all-important 19th Congress, a cadre of reformers led by CBRC chairman Guo Shuqing is stepping up warnings that these swashbuckling global buyers shouldn't be seen as national champions and are instead a source of enormous risk.

In April, Beijing finally took moved to clean up the "wild, wild east" culture of China's insurance industry by sacking the nation's top insurance regulator and restricting the ability of Anbang, Fosun and other insurers to finance speculative global acquisitions by selling short-term, high-yield universal life insurance products at home.

But regulators have been slower to deal with soaring corporate debts levels. All four of the companies singled out for review by the CBRC are highly leveraged. Their parent companies are unlisted, which means they have few requirements to disclose liabilities, but also that their borrowing costs are higher than listed firms with proper credit ratings. Many have put up their own shares or stock of companies they own as collateral for their loans and are increasingly copying the convoluted fund-raising strategies employed by American hedge funds and private equity firms in financing their global expansion drives. Should the value of those stocks fall, the companies could find themselves obliged to sell off shares to meet margin calls.

Containing the contagion could prove a tricky business. Here's hoping that in trying to head off a Lehman moment, China's policymakers don't hasten its arrival.

Clay Chandler

@claychandler

clay.chandler@timeinc.com