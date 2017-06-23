BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 27: In this photo illustration the logo of Instagram is displayed on a smartphone on September 27, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 27: In this photo illustration the logo of Instagram is displayed on a smartphone on September 27, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images) Thomas Trutschel Photothek via Getty Images

Instagram users may soon be able to tighten up the squad that sees their photos.

The social media platform started experimenting Friday with a capability called "favorites," according to The Verge , which would allow users to let certain friends they put on a list, view specific pictures.

"People are trying to hack Instagram to create smaller audiences, and we're trying to recognize that," Instagram product lead Robby Stein told the The Verge.

"Favorites" has been in development for more than a year, and as of Friday, only a small percentage of Instagram users will get to try it out, according to The Verge.

[The Verge]