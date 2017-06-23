Tech
Search
Chris SaccaFormer Investing ‘Shark’ Chris Sacca Just Trashed the GOP’s Health Care Bill
TheWrap's 6th Annual TheGrill At Montage Beverly Hills - Day 2
Fortune 500YouTube Claims 1.5 Billion Monthly Users in Latest Ad Sales Pitch
YouTube At Vidcon
Health CareThe Senate Health Care Bill Is Just Obamacare Lite
GoopNASA Just Called Out Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop ‘Healing Stickers’
Monique Lhuillier Launch Party at goop pop Dallas
Instagram
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 27: In this photo illustration the logo of Instagram is displayed on a smartphone on September 27, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images) Thomas Trutschel Photothek via Getty Images
Instagram

Instagram Experimenting With ‘Favorites’ Feature to Let Users Share Photos Privately

Catherine Trautwein
12:16 PM ET

Instagram users may soon be able to tighten up the squad that sees their photos.

The social media platform started experimenting Friday with a capability called "favorites," according to The Verge, which would allow users to let certain friends they put on a list, view specific pictures.

"People are trying to hack Instagram to create smaller audiences, and we're trying to recognize that," Instagram product lead Robby Stein told the The Verge.

"Favorites" has been in development for more than a year, and as of Friday, only a small percentage of Instagram users will get to try it out, according to The Verge.

[The Verge]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE