MPW
Search
Driverless CarsAutomakers Using Tech to Keep Drivers Alert Following Tesla Autopilot Crash
The Tesla Model S version 7.0 software update containing Autopilot features are demonstrated during a Tesla event in Palo Alto
ObamacareDid Senate Republicans Knowingly Craft Their Health Care Bill to Fail?
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift’s Spotify Songs Made an Insane Amount of Money in a Week
Taylor Swift Performs At Circuit Of The Americas
GoogleFueling Creativity With the Fiercely Rebellious Joans of History
Cannes Lions Festival 2017: Day 6
Most Powerful Women

5 Powerful Women Share Their Best Career Advice

Claire Zillman
1:03 PM ET

A few hundred women gathered at the Dorchester Hotel in London last week for Fortune's sixth annual Most Powerful Women International Summit. The conference brought together top thinkers and doers from diverse industries—from government and philanthropy to education and the artsto discuss the critical issues they face and to learn from each other.

Subscribe to The World’s Most Powerful Women, Fortune’s daily must-read for global businesswomen.

It was also an opportunity to tap the collective brainpower gathered in one ballroom and get a sense of what forces led the attendees to where they are today: serving in public office, running non-profits, sitting on corporate boards. Here is what they had to say in response to the question: "What's the best career advice you ever got?"

"Don’t be afraid to ask questions; that’s one thing that differentiates women from men."

—Claudia Palmer, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Reuters

" Speak slower; be more executive and more authoritative. When you speak quickly it’s hard to distil big messages and put a good case forward to your customers and your team."

—Helen Sutton, Vice President of Enterprise in Northern Europe at DocuSign

" Life’s a marathon, not a sprint. When things go wrong, dust yourself off."

—Kate Grussing, Founder and Managing Partner at Sapphire Partnership

" Be who you are. You’re unlikely to be first or last—your journey is your journey."

—Desiree Clarke-Noble, Director, Head of Brand and Marketing at Royal Bank of Canada

" If a job’s not scary, it’s not worth doing."

—Jasmine Whitbread, Chief Executive at London First

Time's Kate Samuelson contributed reporting.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE