IKEA Is Investigating Reports of a Shiny Serving Bowl Setting Stuff on Fire

Jennifer Calfas
8:40 AM ET

Several companies like Samsung have had issues with their technologically advanced products catching fire (and in some cases burning down homes in Louisiana).

Now IKEA may have a similar issue with a slightly less high-tech product—a stainless steel serving bowl.

IKEA is investigating the container's safety after a man in Sweden said his grapes caught on fire while they were sitting in the bowl outside in the sun, according to The Local, an English-language Swedish news outlet.

The man, Richard Walter, posted a video on Facebook of a piece of paper smoking after he set it over his bowl.


IKEA told Aftonbladet, a Swedish newspaper, that it would do more testing on the bowls to ensure they are safe, according to The Local. The company clarified in a statement to The Local that “many different parameters would have to converge for the content of the bowl to overheat and that the risk for this to happen is very low.”

The 11-inch, stainless steel serving bowl can be found on IKEA's website and retails for $4.99.

A spokesperson for IKEA did not immediately respond to request for comment.

