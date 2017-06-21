Retail
Search
Health CareThe Senate Health Care Bill Is Expected to Cut Back Medicaid Expansion
Medicaid Cuts Rally
BankingU.S. Could Ease Rule That Blocks Taxpayer-Backed Banks from High Risk Investments
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Federal Reserve Bank in Washington DC
Most Powerful WomenFacebook Is Introducing New Tools to Protect Women in India
Fortune 500Spotify and Facebook Make It Easier to Create Group Playlists
A Staples Inc. Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures
A Staples store in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 15, 2015. Luke Sharrett—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Staples

Sycamore Partners Nears Deal to Acquire Staples, Report Says

Reuters
Jun 21, 2017

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples (spls) following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.

The acquisition would come a year after a U.S. federal judge thwarted a merger between Staples and peer Office Depot (odp) on antitrust grounds.

It would represent a bet by Sycamore that Staples could more quickly shift its business model from serving consumers to catering to companies if it were to go private.

Sycamore is in the process of finalizing a debt financing package for its bid for Staples after it prevailed over another private equity firm, Cerberus Capital Management, three sources said.

An agreement could be announced as early as next week, though negotiations between Sycamore and Staples are continuing and there is still a possibility that deal discussions could fall apart, the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Framingham, Massachusetts-based Staples and New York-based Sycamore declined to comment. Cerberus, which is also based in New York, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Staples, which made its name selling paper, pens and other supplies in retail stores, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter comparable sales last month, while its profit met analyst estimates, helped by a growth in demand for facilities, breakroom supplies and technology solutions.

Staples has 1,255 stores in the United States and 304 in Canada. It has the largest market share of office supply stores in the United States at 48%, and its share has increased since 2011, according to Euromonitor.

Fore more about Staples, watch Fortune's video:

Private-equity acquisitions of retailers have become increasingly rare, as the investment firms worry about increasing headwinds facing the industry and their portfolio companies struggle with the debt burden left behind from leveraged buyouts. Retail deals comprised the smallest share of mergers and acquisitions in the first quarter of the year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A number of private equity-backed retailers, from Sports Authority to Payless ShoeSource, have filed for bankruptcy in the last two years.

Sycamore , however, specializes in retail investments and has been more bullish on the sector. Its previous investments include regional department store operator Belk Inc, discount general merchandise retailer Dollar Express and mall and web-based specialty retailer Hot Topic.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE