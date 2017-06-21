Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
brainstorm techFortune Brainstorm Tech Quiz: Who Said It
Key Speakers At The "Ignition: Future of Digital" Conference
Most Powerful WomenWhy More Meetings Should Be in Bars
Harley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson Joins Bidding War for Italian Rival Ducati
Harley Davidson
Fortune 500Meg Whitman Cedes One of Her HPE Titles To This Exec
Key Speakers At The HP Discover 2016 Conference
Electronic patient chart at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in San Diego
An electronic patients chart is shown on the wall to a hospital room at the San Diego Medical Center hospital in San Diego, California April 17, 2017.  Mike Blake—REUTERS
oscar health

Oscar Health Files to Expand Insurance Coverage to 5 New States

Reuters
1:43 PM ET

Despite uncertainly over the future of U.S. healthcare that has prompted major health insurers to pull out of several markets, upstart provider Oscar Health on Wednesday said it has filed to sell health insurance to individuals through Obamacare exchanges in a total of six states in 2018.

In a blog post on its website, Oscar Health said it was looking to expand or begin coverage in parts of Ohio, Texas, New Jersey, Tennessee and California and had also filed to continue selling health insurance to businesses, individuals and families in New York in 2018.

The announcement comes as the U.S. Congress is working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) popularly known as Obamacare.

Major insurers have abandoned the program in some states due to uncertainty over whether the government will keep paying subsidies for the Obamacare individual health insurance system at a time when insurers must submit plans and premium rates for 2018.

"We're confident that when the dust settles, the market for health insurance will stabilize in time for 2018," Oscar Health said in its blog post.

"For all of the political noise, there are simply too many lives at stake for representatives in Washington, D.C. not to do what's right for the people," the company, founded in 2012, said.

Of the six states, Tennessee and Ohio would be completely new markets for Oscar.

Working with partner the Cleveland Clinic, the company is looking to sell health insurance in five counties in northeast Ohio in 2018.

Oscar has already enrolled members in San Antonio, Texas, for 2017 and is seeking to begin operating in the state capital of Austin and expand offerings into greater San Antonio for 2018.

The company, which did business in New Jersey in 2015 and 2016, filed to return to the state with offerings to businesses and individuals in 14 counties.

Oscar said it is also seeking approval from California regulators to expand into east Los Angeles county to serve both individuals and small businesses.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE