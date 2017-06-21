MPW
Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump and Marco Rubio Had Some Fun With Their Failed Hug

Madeline Farber
10:56 AM ET

Ivanka Trump would be happy to hug Marco Rubio. That's what the First Daughter said late Tuesday after her failed hug with the Florida Republican Senator became a social media sensation.

Trump attended a meeting on Tuesday led by Rubio to discuss child care tax credits and paid family leave. When Rubio greeted Trump, a photographer snapped a photo of the seemingly awkward encounter. Social media users were quick to notice, and began trolling the photo.

But not long after, both Rubio and Trump attempted to make light of the situation.

Rubio was the first to tweet, saying: " Just left Intel comm & informed meeting 2day with Ivanka Trump blowing up twitter over alleged failed hug! Investigating. Will respond soon."

Trump later responded, writing: "Anonymous sources say Marco Rubio planned the alleged failed hug. I have no comment (but would have hugged him anyway!)"

Rubio went on to post a series of tweets "investigating" the hug. He also posted two more photos of the encounter. By late afternoon on Tuesday, Rubio wrote: "Based on review of evidence & my own recollection, have concluded no hug was even attempted & press covfefe of alleged failed hug is false." (The senator was poking fun at the time President Donald Trump tweeted the word "covfefe").

You can check out the stream of tweets here.

