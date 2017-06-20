Health
Internet

All the Things That Are Killing Us, According to Science

Laura Entis
6:02 AM ET

French fries are delicious, and they’re killing us.

To which I say, join the list! From halloween candy to kittens, it’s a minefield out there.

As my colleague Sy Mukherjee points out, much of the alarmist signaling stems from legitimate research that’s been stripped of all context, caveats, and confounding factors in order to form a clicky online headline. French fries aren’t great for you, but they don’t spell impending doom, either.

Below, a list of 33 things that are killing us, according to science and the Internet.

Caramel apples

Cellphones

Halloween candy

Drinking moderately

Sitting still (probably, although not necessarily)

Sitting still even if you exercise

Most office chairs

Complaining

Commuting

Cats (this includes cuddling kittens FYI)

Having sex

Not having sex

Too much sleep

Too little sleep

Your stressful job (especially if you’re a woman)

Working long hours (literally!)

Tylenol

Running too fast

Overthinking things

Being angry all the time

Negativity (literally!)

Loneliness :(

Super Bowl parties

Being mean on Twitter

Netflix and chilling

Eating red meat (especially bacon)

Being a vegetarian

Margarine

Business travel

Technology

Not getting enough sunshine

The beach

Just nature in general

