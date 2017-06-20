All the Things That Are Killing Us, According to Science

French fries are delicious, and they’re killing us.
To which I say, join the list! From halloween candy to kittens, it’s a minefield out there.
As my colleague Sy Mukherjee points out, much of the alarmist signaling stems from legitimate research that’s been stripped of all context, caveats, and confounding factors in order to form a clicky online headline. French fries aren’t great for you, but they don’t spell impending doom, either.
Below, a list of 33 things that are killing us, according to science and the Internet.
Drinking moderately
Sitting still (probably, although not necessarily)
Sitting still even if you exercise
Most office chairs
Cats (this includes cuddling kittens FYI)
Having sex
Too much sleep
Too little sleep
Your stressful job (especially if you’re a woman)
Working long hours (literally!)
Running too fast
Being angry all the time
Negativity (literally!)
Loneliness :(
Super Bowl parties
Being mean on Twitter
Eating red meat (especially bacon)
Being a vegetarian
The beach
Just nature in general