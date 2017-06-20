Google’s New Search Feature Can Help You Find a Job

Google's new job search feature is here.

On Tuesday, the online search giant rolled out Google for Jobs, which aggregates job listings from career websites and makes them viewable in users' Google search results. The point of the new feature, which Google originally announced last month, is to let job seekers see a wider range of filtered job results without having to check multiple job sites.

Google has partnered with companies like LinkedIn, Facebook , Monster, CareerBuilder, DirectEmployers, and Glassdoor to add a large selection of job listings to its search results, while also culling additional jobs that certain companies list directly on their own websites. Google's pitch to employers and career site owners is that Google for Jobs can offer a "prominent place" in search results for specific job listings, which could increase the likelihood that job seekers click on those listings.

In a blog post announcing the Google for Jobs launch on the Google app, desktop and mobile, the company said that the new feature is "focused on helping both job seekers and employers." Users who enter Google search queries with the "clear intent" of finding job listings—typing something like "entry level jobs in DC" or "nearby jobs"—will see a preview version of the Google for Jobs feature, along with options to view more listings and to filter the results by industry, location, employer, and other specifications.

At the moment, at least, Google isn't looking to compete with its career site partners. After Google users click on a specific job, they will be directed to the original site hosting the listing.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai first announced the Google for Jobs feature at the company's annual developer conference last month. At the time, Pichai touted the ability of Google's machine learning-backed algorithms to sort through millions of job listings to bring back personalized search results for job seekers. The tech giant is one of several major companies betting heavily on machine learning as the future of technology, with Google using the tech in a variety of new features, from Gmail security and automated reply suggestions to automatic chart builders in its Sheets spreadsheet app.