Tech ipos

Genealogy Website Ancestry.com Files for Confidential IPO

Reuters
7:48 AM ET

Genealogy website Ancestry.com on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Lehi, Utah-based company did not disclose the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering.

The website helps people discover their history by tracing their family generations. It also provides personal DNA testing.

Last May, Ancestry.com said in a statement that U.S. private equity fund Silver Lake and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Private had acquired minority stakes in a deal valuing Ancestry.com at about $2.6 billion.

Follow FORTUNE