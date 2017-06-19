Ex-Uber Engineer on Company’s Apology to Riders: ‘It’s All a Show. It’s All Optics’

Uber apologized to some of its users on Friday, but not everyone is willing to forgive and forget.

The ride-hailing company sent an apology to some of its former customers in an effort to win them back, according to Business Insider. In an email, Uber reportedly said, "In expanding so quickly, we failed to prioritize the people that helped get us here. Ultimately, the measure of our success is the satisfaction of our riders, drivers, and employees—and we realize that we have fallen short."

The email was reportedly sent to users in several markets who hadn't used the app to hail a car in some time. (Uber could not immediately be reached for comment.)

However, not everyone is thrilled by Uber’s efforts to make amends. Susan J. Fowler, the ex-Uber engineer who published a blog post alleging sexual harassment and discrimination at the company, fired off her thoughts on Twitter.

She criticized Uber’s apology, saying the apology was all done for “show” and “optics.” She adds: “Whatever it takes to win back the riders from the competition, right?”

Uber’s apology comes following an internal investigation into its workplace culture . Last week, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder released a 13-page report detailing a series of recommendations for the embattled company.

Some of the recommendations include a review of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s responsibilities, the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy for substantiated complaints of discrimination and harassment, and the use of performance reviews to hold senior leaders accountable.