Tech
Search
Fortune 500Altaba, the Company Formerly Known as Yahoo, Will Start Trading Today
View of the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York City
Activist hedge fundsLargest Valeant Shareholder John Paulson Joins Drugmaker’s Board
Paulson's Biggest Hedge Fund Said To Lose 11 Percent This Year
Blue ApronMeal-Kit Service Blue Apron Seeks $3.2 Billion Valuation With IPO
CEO DailyThe Elephant in Trump’s Brainstorming Room
Vice President Mike Pence Attends Infrastructure Summit Working Luncheon
Smartphones

Colorado Might Ban Smartphone Sales to Children

Lucinda Shen
8:09 AM ET

Alarmed by the number of preteens typing away on smartphones?

So is a Denver-area anesthesiologist and dad of five, Tim Farnum, who is helming a proposal in Colorado to establish legal limits on smartphone sales to those under the age of 13, according to the Washington Post. If passed, it would be the first U.S. state with legal limits on smartphone sales to children.

Under the proposal, selling a smartphone to a preteen or younger minor would incur a written warning, while a second offense would be met with a $500 fine. Each future incident would then result in the fine doubling each time.

Farnum was inspired to start the organization that submitted the proposal, Parents Against Underage Smartphones, after he noticed his children becoming moody, quiet, and reclusive on their phones, the Post reports.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE