Megyn Kelly Interview with Alex Jones Brings In Her Lowest Ratings Yet

Krishna Thakker
4:18 PM ET

Megyn Kelly's Sunday interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones may have generated a lot of hype, but that does not appear to have translated into a lot of viewers.

This weekend's episode of her NBC show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, received an anemic 0.7 rating in the 25 to 54-year-old demographic and attracted just 3.5 million viewers, the smallest number that has tuned in since the show the debuted three weeks ago, according to the New York Times.

To put those stats in perspective, the show had slightly fewer viewers than ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos and 1.3 million fewer than a repeat of 60 Minutes, both of which aired at the same date and time.

Megyn Kelly and NBC received intense criticism for providing a platform for Jones, who has called the Sandy Hook Elementary school massacre a hoax in order to take tougher gun control measures.

Kelly defended her choice to interview him, saying it's important to ask Jones tough questions, given his growing support and his influence on the Trump administration. Despite the low viewership and ratings, the interview received several positive reviews.

Some local advertisers dropped their spots from the show, while JPMorgan, dropped its advertising from NBC News entirely, according to Forbes.

