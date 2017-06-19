Tech
Venture Capital

Former EMC Chief Joe Tucci Is Joining This VC Firm

Barb Darrow
1:05 PM ET

Joe Tucci, who left his long-time gig as chairman and CEO of EMC after selling the company to Dell, is now special advisor to 83North, an investment firm focusing on European and Israeli startups.

83North, formerly known as Greylock IL, has offices in London, New York, and Tel Aviv. It has backed startups including Hybris, the German e-commerce company bought by SAP (sap) in 2013, and Israeli storage startup ScaleIO, which EMC acquired the same year.

Tucci spent 16 years at EMC. Before that, he was chairman and CEO of Wang Laboratories. In a statement, 83North general partner Gil Goren said the company is thrilled to have a leader like Tucci aboard: "His experience and network will add significant value."

Since the $63 billion EMC acquisition closed in September with Michael Dell leading the combined Dell Technologies, as chairman and CEO, Tucci has taken on some other roles. Tucci is also co-CEO and co-chairman of GTY Holdings, a company formed to make technology acquisitions. He is also chairman of Bridge Growth Partners, a New York City-based investment firm.

