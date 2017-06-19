Basketball player Diana Taurasi made WNBA history on Sunday at the Staples Center when she broke the league's career scoring record.

The Pheonix Mercury guard scored her 7,489th career point in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, surpassing Tina Thompson's lifetime total of 7,488 points. Taurasi scored 14 points in the game's first half, finishing with a total of 19 to defeat the Sparks 90-59.

“It’s pretty special when you pass Tina in anything, she’s been such an amazing player for the WNBA and just for basketball in general, she’s such an icon,” Taurasi told Yahoo Sports . “And when you start thinking about you know more of the people that you’ve shared the court with, the coaches, the teams, you know I’ve been pretty lucky to be around a lot great players.”

The 35-year-old has won three WNBA championships and four Olympic gold metals. In 2011, fans voted her one of the WNBA's Top 15 Players of All Time.

When Taurasi shot the record-scoring point with 45 seconds left in the first half, the game screeched to a stop. The crowd gave Taurasi a standing ovation and she was presented with the game ball. Even former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant stood to congratulate Taurasi on her achievement.

Cleveland Cavalier's Lebron James also gave Taurasi a shoutout on Twitter.

This is only Taurasi's 13th season in the WNBA while Thompson played 17. Taurasi has extended her contract with the league through 2020.