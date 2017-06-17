Autos
Search
Food9 Cocktails You Should Drink Out of Cans This Summer
hotelsTrump’s Washington Hotel Saw Almost $20 Million in Revenue
Grand opening of Trump International Hotel in Washington DC
CEO DailyCEO Daily: Saturday, June 17, 2017
ShippingUSS Fitzgerald Collision Likely Caused by ‘Human Error,’ Not Tech
JAPAN-US-PHILIPPINES-NAVY-ACCIDENT-DIPLOMACY
Fiat Chrysler

EPA Suspected Fiat Chrysler Was Using ‘Defeat Device’ in 2015

David Shepardson,Reuters
3:34 PM ET

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters)—U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board accused Fiat Chrysler in January of using the software, known as a "defeat device," to illegally allow excess diesel emissions in 104,000 U.S. 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks.

Byron Bunker, director of the EPA's Transportation and Air Quality compliance division, said in a January 2016 email to Fiat Chrysler, obtained by Reuters under the Freedom of Information Act, that he was "very concerned about the unacceptably slow pace" of the automaker's efforts to explain high nitrogen oxide emissions from some of its vehicles.

Nitrogen oxide is linked to smog formation and respiratory problems.

Bunker's email said the EPA had told Fiat Chrysler officials at a November 2015 meeting that at least one auxiliary emissions control device on the car maker's vehicles appeared to violate the agency's regulations.

Mike Dahl, head of vehicle safety and regulatory compliance for Fiat Chrysler's U.S. unit, responded in a separate email that the company was working diligently and understood the EPA's concerns. He added that if the EPA identified Fiat Chrysler vehicles as containing defeat devices it would result in "potentially significant regulatory and commercial consequences."

The documents redacted the vehicles named, but two officials briefed on the matter said they referred to diesel models.

The EPA's November 2015 meeting with Fiat Chrysler came two months after Volkswagen AG, mired in a major tailpipe emissions scandal, admitted to installing secret defeat device software in hundreds of thousands of U.S. diesel cars to make them appear cleaner than they were on the road.

At an event in Venice on Friday, Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said he was "confident of the fact that there was no intention on our part to set up a defeat device that was even remotely similar to what (Volkswagen) had in their cars."

Fiat Chrysler said in a statement, meanwhile, that the emails showed it had been "meaningfully engaged with the EPA regarding its diesel engine emissions for an extended period of time."

In Venice, Marchionne also said he expected regulators will soon approve a software fix that will allow the company to sell 2017 U.S. diesel models. The same fix will be used to update and resolve concerns about 2014-2016 cars, he said.

The Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler in May, saying it placed eight undeclared "defeat devices" in 2014-2016 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles that led to "substantially" higher than allowable levels of nitrogen oxide.

The department also has a separate criminal probe into the matter.

With additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Venice.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE