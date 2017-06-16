Travel
An American Airlines plane sits on the tarmac of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2017. Rhona Wise—AFP/Getty Images
aviation

An American Airlines Passenger Says a Runaway Beverage Cart Caused His Brain Injury

Reuters
12:36 AM ET

An American Air lines plane flew to its destination rather than make an emergency landing after a runaway beverage cart struck a passenger 's head during takeoff, leaving him with a severe brain injury , according to a negligence lawsuit on Thursday.

Charles and Helga Johnson, a married couple from Stanfordville, New York, are seeking at least $10 million in damages from American Air lines Group (aal) in a complaint filed in the federal court in White Plains, New York.

Matt Miller, a spokesman for American , said the largest U.S. carrier is reviewing the complaint.

The lawsuit comes at a time of increased focus on how air lines treat passenger s after an April video went viral of United Air lines (ual) passenger David Dao being dragged from his seat to make way for a crew member.

According to Thursday's complaint, an unmoored, fully stocked, 300-pound beverage cart struck Charles Johnson in the head after it flew down the aisle on Flight 1941 to Charlotte, North Carolina from Hartford, Connecticut on April 28, 2016.

Johnson said the impact caused his hat to be ripped off his head and resulted in a large forehead gash, severe bleeding and a loss of consciousness.

But rather than land, the pilot flew on more than two hours to Charlotte, as a nurse and other passenger s cared for Johnson because the cabin crew did not know how, the complaint said.

Johnson said he now suffers from "chronic traumatic brain injury and post-concussive syndrome," headaches, mood swings and anxiety.

He has also been unable to work or bend down, and has seen his marriage become "strained" because of his injuries, the complaint said.

For more on American Airlines, watch Fortune's video:

The Johnsons are also seeking punitive damages, reflecting what they called Fort Worth, Texas-based American 's "gross negligence" and "reckless disregard" for their well-being.

A lawyer for the Johnsons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Johnson et al v. American Air lines Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 17-04515.

